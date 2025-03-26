Opposition leaders to tell Ceann Comhairle they have no confidence in her

Opposition leaders will tell Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy they no longer have confidence in her.
It follows chaos in the Dail chamber yesterday, during the latest saga in the speaking rights row.
Political Correspondent Sean Defoe reports:
Opposition leaders will tell Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy they no longer have confidence in her.
It follows chaos in the Dail chamber yesterday, during the latest saga in the speaking rights row.
Political Correspondent Sean Defoe reports:
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland