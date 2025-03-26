Sligo surgical hub application a “Kick in the Teeth” for Donegal healthcare

Confirmation yesterday of a proposed surgical hub development in Sligo has been described as a ‘kick in the teeth’ for the people of Donegal by Councillor Gerry McMonagle, a member of the regional health forum.

There were hopes that Letterkenny would be considered as a location for such a facility, which have now been dashed.

Cllr McMonagle says that this development means the people of Donegal will once again be compelled to travel to access necessary healthcare.

He added that it will make it harder for Letterkenny University Hospital to attract consultant positions: