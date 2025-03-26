Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tanaiste stresses need for accountability for death of Private Sean Rooney to Lebanese ministers

The Tanaiste has stressed the need for accountability for the death of Irish peacekeeper, Private Sean Rooney, to Lebanese ministers.

During a meeting with Defence and Foreign Affairs ministers in Lebanon today, Simon Harris delivered a formal letter calling for justice regarding the killing of Private Rooney, a native of Newtowncunningham.

In a statement after the meeting, the Tanaiste says he highlighted the deep concern over the lack of progress in bringing those responsible for the 23 year old’s death to justice.

He also announced a €2.5 million contribution in assistance to the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund.

