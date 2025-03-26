WDC Sustainable Mobility Index finds significant improvement in Donegal

The Western Development Commission says rural towns in Donegal continue to make strides in sustainable transport.

The commission has published its Sustainable Mobility index, which examines issues such as access to public transport, connectivity, and active travel infrastructure. Eight small to medium sized towns from the county are included in the survey ; Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Bundoran, Carndonagh, Convoy, Donegal Town, and Lifford.

Dr. Helen McHenry, Policy Analyst at the WDC, is lead author of the report.

She says this year’s Index is encouraging, and demonstrates that investment in rural transport is delivering real benefits…………….

The full report can be accessed HERE

Donegal Summary –

The Western Development Commission (WDC) has today published the Sustainable Mobility Index (SMI) 2024, the most comprehensive assessment and only index of its kind, of rural transport progress in Ireland. Covering 40 rural towns across the Western Region, the report demonstrates significant improvements in public transport accessibility and connectivity, while also identifying areas for further investment, particularly in active travel infrastructure, affordability, and connectivity.

Eight Donegal towns were included in SMI24: Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Bundoran, Carndonagh, Convoy, Donegal and Lifford. All of these were also in the original SMI (SMI22)

Donegal’s towns continue to make strides in sustainable transport. In the WDC’s Sustainable Mobility Index 2024, Bundoran ranks 13th nationally, leading the county in overall performance. Eight Donegal towns were included in SMI24: Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Bundoran, Carndonagh, Convoy, Donegal and Lifford.

Bundoran also leads Donegal in Low Carbon Transition and Services access and was among the highest scoring of the forty towns in the SMI for publicly provided parking for people with disabilities. Convoy excels in access to employment (10th nationally), while Donegal town saw the greatest improvement since SMI 2022, climbing 9 places.

Lifford is among Ireland’s best towns for car sharing, a key sustainable metric.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary, thanked the WDC for this valuable report stating “The Programme for Government sets out this government’s commitment to balanced regional development, addressing infrastructural deficits and strengthening regional connectivity. The WDC’s Sustainable Mobility Index helps us track progress and guide future policy. This year’s index confirm that we are moving in the right direction”.

Allan Mulrooney, CEO of the WDC, welcomed the progress in the region; “This year’s Sustainable Mobility Index highlights just how much progress has been made in strengthening rural transport. It’s encouraging to see that targeted investment is making a difference—towns with enhanced sustainable transport infrastructure are climbing the rankings but it is essential that this investment is continued to ensure all our rural towns are well-connected and sustainable.”

While some towns have dropped in the rankings since SMI 2022, this does not indicate a decline in services or infrastructure. Instead, it reflects that other towns have improved at a faster pace, benefitting from targeted policy interventions and expanded services. With the emphasis on attracting more people to live in rural towns, improving public transport options and making the towns more active travel friendly will continue to be essential areas for investment in future.

Dr. Helen McHenry, Policy Analyst at the WDC and lead author of the report, emphasised the importance of sustained investment; “The progress highlighted in this year’s Index is encouraging, demonstrating that investment in rural transport is delivering real benefits. More people now have access to public transport, and towns that have received targeted improvements are seeing clear gains. While challenges remain, particularly in affordability and active travel infrastructure, this report shows that where the investments are made, and services improved, the benefits are evident. Continued investment will ensure that even more rural communities can experience these benefits in the years ahead.”

The report also highlights the connection between strong employment hubs and sustainable transport rankings.

As the only rural town mobility index of its kind, the WDC’s SMI 2024 provides a critical evidence base for policymakers, local authorities, and transport providers. By tracking progress over time, the Index highlights both successes and areas that require attention, helping to shape future investment and policy decisions.