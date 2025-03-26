Wins for Donegal Tyrone and Derry U20’s

Donegal and Tyrone eased to their second wins of the Ulster U20 Championship on Wednesday evening while Derry began their campaign with a 17 point win in Armagh.

Donegal were comfortable 3-23 to 0-2 winners in Antrim.

Daire Bonner of the Donegal News reports…

Tyrone had a 38 point win over Fermanagh, 6-26 to 0-6 in Dungannon.

Ruairi McCullagh, Conan Devlin, and Liam Og Mossey all hit the net in the first half with Fiachra Nelis, substitute Darragh Donaghy and Eoin McElholm also grabbing goals.

At the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, Derry beat their hosts 2-24 to 0-13.

Eamon Young scored both of Derry’s goal’s with Ger Dillon picking off some quality scores.

Monaghan and Cavan drew their game in Inniskeen 1-10 to 0-13.