Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Almost €19 million allocated to National Roads in Donegal

Progress on the Ten-T Road improvement project in Donegal, and improvements to the N2 from Clonbtibret in County Monaghan to the border are among the provisions outlined in the annual allocation for the National Roads Network which has just been announced.

A total of €6 million has been earmarked for phase two of the works on the N56 from Letterilly to the Kilraine Junction in Glenties, €2 million will be spent on the TEN-T route planning, while €1.7million has been committed to the Lurgybrack to Listillion pavement in Letterkenny.

Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue says the Donegal allocation is the fourth highest in the country………

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher is welcoming the allocation, particularly the N56 funding, which he says will help make that route safer, as well as improving journey times.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Deerpark Road in Castledawson closed due to road traffic collision

28 March 2025
LetterkennyCOurt-e1361778594798
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council opens consultation process for development of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny

28 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information following multi-vehicle collision in Omagh

28 March 2025
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in the North West decrease

28 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Deerpark Road in Castledawson closed due to road traffic collision

28 March 2025
LetterkennyCOurt-e1361778594798
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council opens consultation process for development of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny

28 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information following multi-vehicle collision in Omagh

28 March 2025
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in the North West decrease

28 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 March 2025
St Columba's Comprehensive School - Donegal
News

Young people from Donegal compete in semi-finals of Young Environmentalist Awards

28 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube