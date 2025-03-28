Almost €19 million allocated to National Roads in Donegal

Progress on the Ten-T Road improvement project in Donegal, and improvements to the N2 from Clonbtibret in County Monaghan to the border are among the provisions outlined in the annual allocation for the National Roads Network which has just been announced.

A total of €6 million has been earmarked for phase two of the works on the N56 from Letterilly to the Kilraine Junction in Glenties, €2 million will be spent on the TEN-T route planning, while €1.7million has been committed to the Lurgybrack to Listillion pavement in Letterkenny.

Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue says the Donegal allocation is the fourth highest in the country………

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher is welcoming the allocation, particularly the N56 funding, which he says will help make that route safer, as well as improving journey times.