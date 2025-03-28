Better respite services needed in Donegal for adults and young children – Farren

An Inishowen councillor says there needs to be considerable investment in the provision of respite services in Donegal, with an immediate need for separate facilities for adults and children.

Cllr Ali Farren says the reopening of Riverwalk House in Carndonagh on a four day a week basis is a welcome start, but much more needs to be done to provide respite for parents, whatever the age of their children.

He said in some cases, parents have been looking after adult children with special needs for decades, and they desperately need better respite services……….