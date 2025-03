Irish consumers are seriously concerned about a potential trade war with the US, according to a new report.

Consumer sentiment hit a 9-month low, falling 9 points in March, the biggest drop when compared to any other European country.

Consumers believe the economy could be particularly exposed to US tariffs, which prompted the largest monthly drop in two and a half years.

Economist Austin Hughes, says the figures are not as bad as those experienced during the pandemic…………….