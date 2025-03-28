Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councillors briefed on DCC's land acquisition plans

Members of Donegal County County Council have been briefed on the authority’s land acquisition plans, after expressions of interest were sought from landowners with suitable sites.

Sites that are sale complete, sale agreed or conveyancing stage have an overall potential for housing delivery of approximately 600 units.

Following the receipt of expressions of interest, 481 sites were reviewed.

Of those, 239 are under consideration, 229 are not proceeding, and 27 offers have been made, 13 of which were accepted.

In Gweedore, Part 8 planning has been advertised this month for 19 units in Gweedore, with the acquisition of the lands being progressed by the Housing Agency under the Land Acquisition Fund.

The council also is in the process of acquiring lands in Stranorlar and Moville, with the potential of 30 units being developed in each.

Again, the acquisition of the lands is being progressed by the Housing Agency.

In additional, 4 parcels of land in Kerrykeel, Fintown, Letterkenny and Stranorlar are at funding application stage with the Housing Agency.

Four sites have been bought, with 170 units to be provided at Ballymacool, Letterkenny, 170 units at High Road, Letterkenny, 16 units at Oldtown, Letterkenny and 40 units at Newtowncunningham.

donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

Councillors briefed on DCC’s land acquisition plans

28 March 2025
money cash budget euro (2)
Audio, News

Consumer sentiment falls as US tariffs loom

28 March 2025
Ali Farren
Audio, News, Top Stories

Better respite services needed in Donegal for adults and young children – Farren

28 March 2025
daffodil day
Audio, News

ICS urges people to support Daffodil Day

28 March 2025
