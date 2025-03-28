Developers to be invited to council meeting in a bid to speed up social housing construction

Donegal County Council is to meet with representatives of developers, with members as well as officials taking part.

Officials said they meet regularly with the Construction Industry Federation and others, but Cllr Michael Naughton, backed by a number of Fianna Fail colleagues, said members need to hear directly what developers need to facilitate the construction of more social homes.

This was opposed by Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig, who said inviting developers into the chamber to ask what they want is nothing more than “Galway Tent politics”. Some heated scenes followed, with Cllr Patrick McGowan saying political ideologies only build houses on paper, and while change may be possible down the line, developers are building houses today.

Cllr Naughton says it’s a necessary move…………..