Donegal County Council opens consultation process for development of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council has opened a consultation process on the proposed development of the Old Courthouse building in Letterkenny.

The plans for the project are now available for public consultation through the Part 8 planning consent process and the public are invited to have their say.

The project focuses on the change of use, extension and modification of the courthouse and hopes to provide flexible space with multi-functional capacities for:

a tourist/visitor attraction and integrated Tourist Information Point

interpretation, exhibitions, conferences, education and learning

multi-purpose civic, cultural, community use and social gatherings and events

a café

retail/gift-shop

ancillary offices, storage and public conveniences

All associated ancillary works will include site drainage and utilities, connection to public water supply and other services, enhancements to existing public realm, enhancements to public lighting, landscaping, development related signage and public art, connection & discharge to the public sewerage network.

Welcoming the progression of the project the Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it is an important milestone in the project, which will offer an exciting tourism experience for visitors alongside multi-use space that can help meet the needs of the community.