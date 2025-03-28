Finn Harps Academy Launch Golf Classic 2025

The Annual Finn Harps Academy Golf Classic will take place on Sunday 17th August 2025 at the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club.

Speaking at the launch; John Campbell the Academy Chairman stated:

I am delighted as Chairman of Finn Harps Academy to be here at the Launch of our Golf Classic with our friends at Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club.

The event has grown from strength to strength and we had over fifty teams competing last year.

It is an important event for the Academy because apart from some solidarity payments from FAI, All the costs of running the Academy is funded and raised from parental contributions, fundraising and sponsorship and the Golf Classic is an integral part of that

This year in order to improve facilities for young players we have carried out substantial works to improve Killygordon and we have also carried out works as well at Riverview.

So we are asking Companies and individuals to sponsor the events, be it Main Sponsor, Tee Sponsor, or Green sponsors or enter a team to assist and support this.

The recent Golf Classics have proved to be very successful events thanks to the support of our sponsors and the many teams who took part. This allied to the fabulous setting of the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club and makes for a very successful and enjoyable day.

As mentioned the event takes place again this August 17th and all interested in taking part or in sponsorship can contact our office in the Base Centre in Stranorlar by email at admin@finnharpsacademy.com

Finally many thanks to Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf club for hosting us again this year and a big thank you to all of the sponsors and teams who supported us in the past.

Attached are some pictures at the recent launch of the Golf classic.”

Speaking at the launch; Aisling Dignam, Administrator of the Academy stated “The Golf Classic is an integral part of the Academy’s fundraising programme. We sincerely thank the Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club for hosting this event each year. We appreciate the way the event is supported by golfers throughout the county and the fantastic support shown by the commercial sector in sponsoring the event.

Captain Michael Duncan of B&S Golf Club said how delighted he was to be once again collaborating with Finn Harps Academy in this year’s classic which has now become the biggest Golf Classic event at the Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club.

Lady Captain Ita Ward stated she was delighted the event was once again held at B&S Golf Club and wished it every success and she looks forward to the event.

The format of this year’s Golf Classic will be a Champagne Classic with Stableford Points scoring for teams of four.

The entry fee for the competition is €120 per team and includes a €5 meal voucher.

There are a number of fantastic prizes up for grabs for those that enter including a round of Golf and overnight stay at the famous 5 star K Club in Kildare for the winners.

Teams can be booked by contacting the Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club on 074 9131093