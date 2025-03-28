Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gilmore nets late winner for Harps in the midlands

Finn Harps have defeated Athlone Town 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening.

An 88th minute effort from Gavin Gilmore gave the Ballybofey side all three points in the midlands.

The result means it’s two wins on the bounce for Harps, who lost manager Darren Murphy during the week.

Head of Academy Kevin McHugh, Eamon Curry and Tommy Canning were at the helm tonight, earning the club their first away win of the campaign.

In other results, leaders Dundalk won 3-0 at home to Wexford, UCD got their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory in Kerry and Bray Wanderers beat Cobh Ramblers 2-1.

Harps have moved up to 6th spot after tonight’s action and welcome Longford Town to Finn Park next Friday.

