Homelessness figures in the North West decrease

The North West has seen a decrease in its homelessness figures for February.

According to the latest homelessness report from the Department of Housing, 158 people accessed emergency accommodation in the region, compared to 164 in January.

In Donegal, that figure also decreased 9% from 66 in January to 60 last month.

The number of families homeless in the North West is 16, a 16% decrease from the month previous.

Figures show there were 15,378 people in emergency accommodation throughout the country in February, another record high.