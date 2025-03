The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day gets underway today, as the charity aims to raise 30 million euro this year.

44 thousand people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Ireland.

The State provides 5 per cent of the charity’s funding, with the rest coming from other sources of revenue.

CEO of the Society Averil Power, is urging the public go all in against cancer today to raise funds to ensure their vital, free services can continue……………..