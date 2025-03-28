Loughgall announce appointment of ex-Harps manager Darren Murphy

Irish League Premiership club Loughgall have announced the appointment of Darren Murphy as the club’s new manager on a three-year deal.

Murphy, who lives a few miles form the Villager’s ground, left Finn Harps during the week, and was linked with the post at the Armagh club following the departure of Dean Smith some weeks ago.

Loughgall Club Chairman Sam Nicholson expressed his thanks to Finn Harps for the club’s cooperation during the process.

Nicholson added: “We are excited to see Darren’s impact throughout the club and are committed to ensuring a successful future for Loughgall FC. We hope our fans share our enthusiasm and ambition for the club’s growth.”

The current back room staff will remain in place for Tuesday evening’s Premier Division game away to Ballymena where Darren will be in attendance.

Loughgall are bottom of the Irish Premiership.