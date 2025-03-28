Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police appealing for information following multi-vehicle collision in Omagh

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A5 in Omagh.

At approximately 5.10pm yesterday evening of a collision at the Curr Road junction near Beragh involving two black VW Bora cars that collided with four other vehicles.

Emergency services attended the scene and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

Four people were transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

The PSNI are keen to hear from anyone that may have information or footage, such as dash-cam, that may assist them with their enquiries.

