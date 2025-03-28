Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Rovers and Derry play out stalemate in Tallaght

Shamrock Rovers and Derry City finished 0-0 in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash in Tallaght this evening.

Two red cards were the main talking points of the game.

Firstly, Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty was shown a straight red card for allegedly handling the ball outside the box on 24 minutes.

Then, on 42 minutes, the away side went down to 10 men when Danny Mullen was shown red for a second bookable offense.

In terms of league position, the result changes very little as Shamrock Rovers and Derry still occupy 6th and 7th spot respectively.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, high-flying Galway United are still unbeaten as they defeated Bohs 2-0 at Dalymount Park, Drogheda drew 1-1 in Cork, champions Shelbourne were 2-1 winners over Sligo at the Showgrounds and St. Pats scored late to defeat Waterford 2-1 in the south-west – Stephen Kenny’s side have moved to the top of the table on goal-difference after tonight’s fixtures.

Derry welcome Cork City to the Ryan McBride Brandywell next Friday.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

No Repro Fee ….. 28–03-25…. The Model Council of the European Union debate for secondary schools which took place in Dublin Castle ….. Pic shows students from St.Columbas College, Stranorlar, Co.Donegal representing Estonia (in front) Finghin McLaughlin, Riley Doherty, Yara Fesak with (behind) Ann Marie Wade, Teacher, Peter Power, Head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland, Ambassador of Estonia Kairi Künka. Pic Maxwell’s - No Repro Fee 28–03-25
News, Audio, Top Stories

Students from St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar win national Model EU debate

28 March 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, March 28th

28 March 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Deerpark Road in Castledawson closed due to road traffic collision

28 March 2025
LetterkennyCOurt-e1361778594798
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council opens consultation process for development of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny

28 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

No Repro Fee ….. 28–03-25…. The Model Council of the European Union debate for secondary schools which took place in Dublin Castle ….. Pic shows students from St.Columbas College, Stranorlar, Co.Donegal representing Estonia (in front) Finghin McLaughlin, Riley Doherty, Yara Fesak with (behind) Ann Marie Wade, Teacher, Peter Power, Head of the European Commission Representation in Ireland, Ambassador of Estonia Kairi Künka. Pic Maxwell’s - No Repro Fee 28–03-25
News, Audio, Top Stories

Students from St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar win national Model EU debate

28 March 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, March 28th

28 March 2025
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Deerpark Road in Castledawson closed due to road traffic collision

28 March 2025
LetterkennyCOurt-e1361778594798
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council opens consultation process for development of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny

28 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information following multi-vehicle collision in Omagh

28 March 2025
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in the North West decrease

28 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube