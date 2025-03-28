Rovers and Derry play out stalemate in Tallaght

Shamrock Rovers and Derry City finished 0-0 in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash in Tallaght this evening.

Two red cards were the main talking points of the game.

Firstly, Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty was shown a straight red card for allegedly handling the ball outside the box on 24 minutes.

Then, on 42 minutes, the away side went down to 10 men when Danny Mullen was shown red for a second bookable offense.

In terms of league position, the result changes very little as Shamrock Rovers and Derry still occupy 6th and 7th spot respectively.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, high-flying Galway United are still unbeaten as they defeated Bohs 2-0 at Dalymount Park, Drogheda drew 1-1 in Cork, champions Shelbourne were 2-1 winners over Sligo at the Showgrounds and St. Pats scored late to defeat Waterford 2-1 in the south-west – Stephen Kenny’s side have moved to the top of the table on goal-difference after tonight’s fixtures.

Derry welcome Cork City to the Ryan McBride Brandywell next Friday.