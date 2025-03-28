Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Talks aimed at averting healthcare work to rule end as HSE considers submission from unions

Marathon talks between healthcare workers unions and the HSE ended without agreement at the Workplace Relations Commission in the early hours of this morning.

It was hoped the talks would end a work-to-rule due to begin on Monday in a row over staffing levels, with both parties to return to the WRC on Saturday.

It’s understood the HSE issued proposals in an effort to end the impasse, which were countered by the unions.

The HSE says it needs to time to consider them – and INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha, wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics………..

daffodil day
Audio, News

ICS urges people to support Daffodil Day

28 March 2025
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
Audio, News, Top Stories

Talks aimed at averting healthcare work to rule end as HSE considers submission from unions

28 March 2025
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Tyrone man sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court after pleading guilty to drug offences

28 March 2025
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Developers to be invited to council meeting in a bid to speed up social housing construction

28 March 2025
