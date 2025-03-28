Talks aimed at averting healthcare work to rule end as HSE considers submission from unions

Marathon talks between healthcare workers unions and the HSE ended without agreement at the Workplace Relations Commission in the early hours of this morning.

It was hoped the talks would end a work-to-rule due to begin on Monday in a row over staffing levels, with both parties to return to the WRC on Saturday.

It’s understood the HSE issued proposals in an effort to end the impasse, which were countered by the unions.

The HSE says it needs to time to consider them – and INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha, wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics………..