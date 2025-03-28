Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tyrone man sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court after pleading guilty to drug offences

A County Tyrone man has been sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court after pleading guilty to a number of drugs-related offences.

It follows the seizure of Class A and Class B drugs, with an estimated street value in excess of £130,000, that were recovered from an address in Sixmilecross on 7th June 2023.

Conor McCann, aged 25, was handed a four-and-a-half-year sentence today in court.

He was ordered to spend half of his sentence in prison, and the remainder on licence.

During the search in 2023, police located a quantity of herbal cannabis and ecstasy tablets in black bin bags in the rear of a car parked in a far corner of the property.

McCann, who was located at the scene was subsequently arrested and his mobile phone was also seized for forensic examination.

He was later charged by detectives and entered a guilty plea to all offences on 13th December 2024.

The PSNI say the sentencing shows that they remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.

