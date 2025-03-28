Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Young people from Donegal compete in semi-finals of Young Environmentalist Awards

A group of young environmental activists from Donegal have competed in the semi-finals of the Young Environmentalist Awards.

The Ulster semi-finals of the ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards (YEA) took place yesterday, with young people from schools and youth groups across Ulster, taking part in the event at the Lough Neagh Discovery Centre, Craigavon.

St Columba’s Comprehensive School, Glenties developed a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuel using seaweed from the Donegal coast.

Forty-three teams competed in the ‘ECO-Dens’, as the semi-finals are known, to win a place in the final of the Young Environmentalist Awards in Dublin in May.

The Ulster regional ECO-Den is one of four provincial semi-finals being held across the island of Ireland in March, with the winners of each advancing to the final.

For more information, see www.ecounesco.ie.

