Donegal driving test stopped over black and white discs

Deputy Charles Ward has raised concerns in the Dáil today regarding driving tests being halted because insurance discs were printed in black and white.

The Donegal Deputy stated that many constituents in Letterkenny, Donegal Town, and Buncrana, who had already faced long waits for their driving tests, have contacted him.

He highlighted one instance where a test was immediately terminated because the car displayed a black and white insurance disc.

Deputy Ward criticised the practice of most insurance companies now requiring customers to print their own discs, likely as a cost-saving measure, adding that they are now facing the consequences of this policy: