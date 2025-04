The Taoiseach says he’s committed to ensuring all children with additional needs will have a school place next year.

200 parents will sleep outside Leinster House tonight, calling on the department to engage with them and provide clarity on efforts being made.

Parents from Donegal who have been told their child doesn’t have a place at the new Little Angels School in Letterkenny are in Dublin for the sleepout.

The issue was raised in the Dail this afternoon by Labour Leader Ivana Bacik..…….