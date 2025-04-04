Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

15% decline in live register figures in Donegal

There has been a 15% drop in the number of people on the live register in County Donegal.

That’s according to the latest figures released today by the CSO.

In March of last year, there were 8,782 people signed on, compared to 7,477 last month.

The social welfare office in Killybegs saw the most significant decrease at 26%. The figure now stands at 369 compared to 502 in March 2024.

Dunglow recorded a fall of 19%, to 816 people from 1,012, while Ballyshannon had 852, down 17% from 1,029.

The Donegal Town office numbers declined by 16% to 473 from 560, and Letterkenny had 14% fewer people signed on, falling from 2,477 to 2,103.

Both Ballybofey and Buncrana recorded decreases of 11%, from 1,070 to 955 and 1,581 to 1,413 respectively.

Finally, 10% fewer people were on the live register in Dunfanaghy. The number in March 2024 was 551 compared to 496 last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

padraig maclochlainn dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Month long wait for Oireachtas Committees ‘Unacceptable’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

4 April 2025
court (1)
Top Stories, News

Man remanded in custody in Tyrone murder case

4 April 2025
depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
News, Audio

CDI launches online guide to combat school absenteeism

4 April 2025
LiveRegister1
Top Stories, News

15% decline in live register figures in Donegal

4 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

padraig maclochlainn dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Month long wait for Oireachtas Committees ‘Unacceptable’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

4 April 2025
court (1)
Top Stories, News

Man remanded in custody in Tyrone murder case

4 April 2025
depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
News, Audio

CDI launches online guide to combat school absenteeism

4 April 2025
LiveRegister1
Top Stories, News

15% decline in live register figures in Donegal

4 April 2025
belfast court
Top Stories, News

Men sentenced in relation to the supply of cocaine in Coleraine and Derry

4 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube