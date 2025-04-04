15% decline in live register figures in Donegal

There has been a 15% drop in the number of people on the live register in County Donegal.

That’s according to the latest figures released today by the CSO.

In March of last year, there were 8,782 people signed on, compared to 7,477 last month.

The social welfare office in Killybegs saw the most significant decrease at 26%. The figure now stands at 369 compared to 502 in March 2024.

Dunglow recorded a fall of 19%, to 816 people from 1,012, while Ballyshannon had 852, down 17% from 1,029.

The Donegal Town office numbers declined by 16% to 473 from 560, and Letterkenny had 14% fewer people signed on, falling from 2,477 to 2,103.

Both Ballybofey and Buncrana recorded decreases of 11%, from 1,070 to 955 and 1,581 to 1,413 respectively.

Finally, 10% fewer people were on the live register in Dunfanaghy. The number in March 2024 was 551 compared to 496 last month.



