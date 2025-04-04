Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

Planning permission has been granted for the development of a crematorium in Letterkenny.

The owners of Eternal Light Chapel of Rest have made provision for a cremation facility within a new funeral home in the Carmamuggagh area for which permission has already been granted. That cremation facility has now been given the go-ahead by Donegal County Council, subject to twenty conditions.

They include the submission of a comprehensive waste management plan before the facility begins operating, and the carrying out of a detailed noise study and Air Quality Impact Assessment within three months of the beginning of operations.

Any appeals must be made to An Bord Pleannala by Thursday May 1st.

More details HERE

 

Top Stories, News

