Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

Planning permission has been granted for the development of a crematorium in Letterkenny.

The owners of Eternal Light Chapel of Rest have made provision for a cremation facility within a new funeral home in the Carmamuggagh area for which permission has already been granted. That cremation facility has now been given the go-ahead by Donegal County Council, subject to twenty conditions.

They include the submission of a comprehensive waste management plan before the facility begins operating, and the carrying out of a detailed noise study and Air Quality Impact Assessment within three months of the beginning of operations.

Any appeals must be made to An Bord Pleannala by Thursday May 1st.

