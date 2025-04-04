Councillors from other areas should have a say in how Letterkenny develops – McGee

A Donegal County Councillor believes elected public representatives in the West of the county should have a say in the planned development of Letterkenny.

Councillor Denis McGee says road works, housing developments and Active Travel schemes don’t just impact the town of Letterkenny but also people who use it as a gateway to the rest of the county.

Councillor McGee also fears people living in West Donegal may be discouraged from travelling to Letterkenny due to a possible worsening of traffic delays.

He says greater consultation with the Councillors in the Glenties Municipal District could allay those fears……..