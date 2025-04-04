Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councillors from other areas should have a say in how Letterkenny develops – McGee

A Donegal County Councillor believes elected public representatives in the West of the county should have a say in the planned development of Letterkenny.

Councillor Denis McGee says road works, housing developments and Active Travel schemes don’t just impact the town of Letterkenny but also people who use it as a gateway to the rest of the county.

Councillor McGee also fears people living in West Donegal may be discouraged from travelling to Letterkenny due to a possible worsening of traffic delays.

He says greater consultation with the Councillors in the Glenties Municipal District could allay those fears……..

crematorium map
Top Stories, News

Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

4 April 2025
CLAR-23
Audio, News, Top Stories

CLÁR programme opens for applications today

4 April 2025
Flag North 1
News, Top Stories

FLAG funding for maritime projects to be made available in the coming weeks

4 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

PNA suspends industrial action after HSE agrees to carry out review

4 April 2025
