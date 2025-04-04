DCC seeking land for the development of a municipal cemetery

Donegal County Council is expected to seek expressions of interest from landowners in the Letterkenny area in the coming weeks with a view towards acquiring land for the development of a municipal cemetery.

The need for a new burial ground for Donegal was first raised in 2020.

Donegal County Council has undertaken a significant survey of graveyard provision and capacity in the county and has been liaising with a number of stakeholders including the Inter-Church Group, Black and Ethnic Minority Group, Intercultural Platform and Non-Denominational Groups.

As a result Letterkenny has been identified as the area in most need of a municipal cemetery due to its large and culturaly diverse population.

All Council owned sites considered as potential grounds for the development have been deemed unsuitable.

The Council will now be be seeking an expression of interest in the coming weeks for landowners in the greater Letterkenny and environs area for the purchase of lands that are suitable for the development of a municipal cemetery.