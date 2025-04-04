Deputy Doherty calls on Tánaiste to honour playgroup rebuilding promise

The Tánaiste has been urged to intervene to secure funding for the rebuilding of Raphoe Community Playgroup.

The previous building the group was operating in has been condemned due to defective blocks with the property they are currently operating out of said to not be fit for purpose.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says despite a previous commitment from Government that funding would be made available to facilitate the rebuilding of the playgroup, their application has been denied.

He’s now calling on Simon Harris to step up to the mark and fulfil the promise previously made: