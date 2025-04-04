FLAG funding for maritime projects to be made available in the coming weeks

The Fisheries Local Action Groups Coastal Communities Development Scheme 2025 – 2029.

There are seven such groups across the country, with Donegal a single entity under the title FLAG North.

€15 million is being made available over the next five years, and Donegal enterprises and initiatives in the fishing, aquaculture, and maritime related sectors can apply to FLAG North for funding to support the delivery or expansion of their project. The local call for applications will be opened in the coming weeks.

More details available HERE

Launch of €15 million FLAG Coastal Communities Development Scheme

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Fisheries, Timmy Dooley TD, has today launched the Fisheries Local Action Groups (FLAG) Coastal Communities Development Scheme 2025 – 2029.

This scheme will provide funding of €15 million over the coming years to support economic development in our coastal communities. A key strength of this scheme is that it supports community-led local development, with the priorities for funding set out in the Local Development Strategies prepared by each of the seven Fisheries Local Action Groups.

The scheme is implemented under Ireland’s Seafood Development Programme, which is jointly funded by the Irish government and the EU under the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF). It will build on the supports delivered under a similar scheme implemented previously, and also on the supports provided under the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme, which provided over €13.2 million in funding to 369 beneficiaries operating in the blue economy within 10km of the coast over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Commenting on the importance of the funding, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, said: “This scheme is intended to enhance the economic opportunities and social sustainability of areas dependent on fishing and aquaculture. Each FLAG has, through a process of public consultation, developed a Local Development Strategy, aimed at supporting job creation, adding value, promoting innovation as well as enhancing their local environment and promoting each area’s maritime cultural heritage. Uder the scheme, enterprises and initiatives in the fishing, aquaculture, and maritime related sectors can apply to their local FLAG for funding to support the delivery or expansion of their project.”

Launching the new scheme, Minister Dooley, said: “FLAGs were first established in Ireland in 2012 and since then each FLAG Board has played a vital role in supporting the development of their local coastal communities. I am struck by the commitment that has been displayed for over a decade by FLAG Board Members, who give of their time on a voluntary basis. Their local knowledge, experience and engagement in their community is of such importance in delivering a funding programme that is truly community-led.”

The Minister went on to note that: “This scheme will build on the great work that has been done by the FLAG Boards, with the support of Bord Iascaigh Mhara, over the past 12 years. It will continue to support investment in the economic, social, environmental and cultural fabric of our coastal communities. The government is committed to providing the necessary supports for a thriving and vibrant blue economy that will provide economic opportunities for the many families living in coastal communities, and I am delighted to launch this scheme today, which will contribute to that effort.”

Each FLAG Board will be opening calls for applications in the coming weeks. For details on how to apply for funding from your local FLAG please visit: www. fisherieslocalactiongroups.ie