Men sentenced in relation to the supply of cocaine in Coleraine and Derry

Three men were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for their roles in connection with the supply of controlled drugs in the North West.

The men are believed to be members of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area.

38 year old Peter Anthony Neill from Coleraine was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years. 35 year old Ashley Richard Craig from Strathfoyle was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years and 34 year old Aaron John Connor from Castlerock was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years.

Police say today’s sentencings are the result of a lengthy and extensive investigation into the activities of an organised crime group operating primarily in the Coleraine area, but with activity extending into Derry and Claudy.

The investigation focused on the supply of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine linked to a significant seizure in Nutts Corner in 2015.

On November 20th, as part of a targeted police operation, a silver-coloured Mercedes was stopped and searched. Officers seized cocaine with a street value of approximately £405,000 from behind the driver’s footwell.