Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

PNA suspends industrial action after HSE agrees to carry out review

The Psychiatric Nurses Association has suspended its industrial action.

It’s been involved in a dispute over proposed cuts to nursing numbers.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association has decided to call off its action after reaching agreement the HSE will now carry out a review, to set out the nursing numbers needed to run mental health services.

The health authority has promised the process will be completed no later than the end of April.

The PNA began industrial action on March 26th over the continued failure of the HSE to exempt mental health services from proposed cuts in nursing numbers. It was also unhappy about unacceptable restrictions on recruitment.

PNA General Secretary, Peter Hughes announced the suspension of the action at the PNA Annual Delegate Conference in Westport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

crematorium map
Top Stories, News

Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

4 April 2025
CLAR-23
Audio, News, Top Stories

CLÁR programme opens for applications today

4 April 2025
Flag North 1
News, Top Stories

FLAG funding for maritime projects to be made available in the coming weeks

4 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

PNA suspends industrial action after HSE agrees to carry out review

4 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

crematorium map
Top Stories, News

Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

4 April 2025
CLAR-23
Audio, News, Top Stories

CLÁR programme opens for applications today

4 April 2025
Flag North 1
News, Top Stories

FLAG funding for maritime projects to be made available in the coming weeks

4 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

PNA suspends industrial action after HSE agrees to carry out review

4 April 2025
Letterkenny West Entry
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors from other areas should have a say in how Letterkenny develops – McGee

4 April 2025
cemetery
Top Stories, News

DCC seeking land for the development of a municipal cemetery

4 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube