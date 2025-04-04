PNA suspends industrial action after HSE agrees to carry out review

The Psychiatric Nurses Association has suspended its industrial action.

It’s been involved in a dispute over proposed cuts to nursing numbers.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association has decided to call off its action after reaching agreement the HSE will now carry out a review, to set out the nursing numbers needed to run mental health services.

The health authority has promised the process will be completed no later than the end of April.

The PNA began industrial action on March 26th over the continued failure of the HSE to exempt mental health services from proposed cuts in nursing numbers. It was also unhappy about unacceptable restrictions on recruitment.

PNA General Secretary, Peter Hughes announced the suspension of the action at the PNA Annual Delegate Conference in Westport.