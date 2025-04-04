Water conservation measures being enacted in Raphoe, Convoy and Surroundrng areas

Uisce Eireann says overnight water conservation measures may cause supply disruptions to Raphoe, Convoy, Carnone, Rooskey, Calhame, Bohanboy, Whitehill, Mullingar, Kildoney and surrounding areas for the next nine nights.

The works will take place nightly from 7pm until 7am from tonight to until Saturday April 12th.

Earlier this week, people in the area were urged to conserve water.

Meanwhile, Uisce Eireann is reporting a water disruption in the Ballindrait area today. It’s currently under investigation.