Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Water conservation measures being enacted in Raphoe, Convoy and Surroundrng areas

Uisce Eireann says overnight water conservation measures may cause supply disruptions to Raphoe, Convoy, Carnone, Rooskey, Calhame, Bohanboy, Whitehill, Mullingar, Kildoney and surrounding areas for the next nine nights.

The works will take place nightly from 7pm until 7am from tonight to until Saturday April 12th.

Earlier this week, people in the area were urged to conserve water.

Meanwhile, Uisce Eireann is reporting a water disruption in the Ballindrait area today. It’s currently under investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Water conservation measures being enacted in Raphoe, Convoy and Surroundrng areas

4 April 2025
Thatch
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC’s Thatch Repair Scheme now accepting applications

4 April 2025
crematorium map
Top Stories, News

Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

4 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Water conservation measures being enacted in Raphoe, Convoy and Surroundrng areas

4 April 2025
Thatch
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC’s Thatch Repair Scheme now accepting applications

4 April 2025
crematorium map
Top Stories, News

Conditional planning permission granted for crematorium in Letterkenny

4 April 2025
CLAR-23
Audio, News, Top Stories

CLÁR programme opens for applications today

4 April 2025
Flag North 1
News, Top Stories

FLAG funding for maritime projects to be made available in the coming weeks

4 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube