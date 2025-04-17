Clothing bank left overflowing in Glenties

There are calls for a large recycling centre to be installed in Gweedore.

Cllrs John Sheamais O’Fearraigh and Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig made a joint appeal on social media.

They say that those living in the likes of Creeslough and Dunfanaghy are required to travel long distances to avail of the service, and for some, this could act as a deterrent.

The call comes at a time when a clothing bank located in the Derrybeg industrial estate has been left overflowing.

Cllr O’Fearraigh says that he hopes it will be cleared before the bank holiday weekend, as there will be a high level of footfall in the area: