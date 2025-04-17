Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

DCC Culture Division launches 2024

Donegal County Council’s Culture Division team have published their 2024 Annual Review, outlining the authority’s achievements in strengthening cultural engagement and fostering creativity across communities.

The Culture Division team is made up of Library, Arts, Museum, RCC, Archive, Heritage and Biodiversity services.

The report looks at a number of significant events and initiatives, including the celebrations of Donegal Town 550 and An Grianán Theatre’s 25th anniversary, and the launch of the new County Donegal Heritage Plan.

*****************

Release in full  –

Donegal County Council’s Culture Division team have recently published their 2024 Annual Review which summarises achievements in strengthening cultural engagement and fostering creativity across communities.
The Culture Division team is made up of Library, Arts, Museum, RCC, Archive, Heritage and Biodiversity services. Highlights include: A Common Humanity exhibition, developed in collaboration between the Archives and Museum services and PRONI; a visit from Booker-Prize winning author Paul Lynch in conversation with Colm Tóibín; the launch of My Open Library in Buncrana Community Library; a Culture Shocks Punk Festival in the RCC; a wonderful Culture Night programme; celebrations of Donegal Town 550 and An Grianán Theatre’s 25th anniversary; the launch of the new County Donegal Heritage Plan; events celebrating National Biodiversity Week; and a wide programme of events celebrating diversity.
 
Caption:
Pictured holding the Culture Division Annual Review 2024 on the steps of the Regional Cultural Centre from left to right are: Rita Chapman (Senior Executive Librarian), Joseph Gallagher (Heritage Officer), Maureen Kerr (County Librarian and Divisional Manager), Donna Cavanagh (Senior Executive Librarian), Judith McCarthy (Curator, Donegal County Museum), Traolach  O’Fionnain (Arts Officer), Niamh Brennan (Archivist), Karen Sheehy (Acting Senior Executive Librarian), Julie Corry (Biodiversity Officer) and Jeremy Howard (Regional Cultural Centre Manager).
Photo Credit: Naoise Nolan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Springtown Drugs
Top Stories, News

Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

17 April 2025
UK Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court gender ruling highlights need for a respectful debate here – Mac Lochlainn

17 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-16 153308
News

DCC Culture Division launches 2024

17 April 2025
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public are unaware of dispensing fees – Tom Murray

17 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Springtown Drugs
Top Stories, News

Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

17 April 2025
UK Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court gender ruling highlights need for a respectful debate here – Mac Lochlainn

17 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-16 153308
News

DCC Culture Division launches 2024

17 April 2025
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public are unaware of dispensing fees – Tom Murray

17 April 2025
rental 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Only five properties for rent in Lifford Stranorlar MD – Cllr Nic Mheanmann

17 April 2025
Sinn Fein
Top Stories, News

Sinn Féin topping latest opinion poll

17 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube