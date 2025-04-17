DCC Culture Division launches 2024

Donegal County Council’s Culture Division team have published their 2024 Annual Review, outlining the authority’s achievements in strengthening cultural engagement and fostering creativity across communities.

The Culture Division team is made up of Library, Arts, Museum, RCC, Archive, Heritage and Biodiversity services.

The report looks at a number of significant events and initiatives, including the celebrations of Donegal Town 550 and An Grianán Theatre’s 25th anniversary, and the launch of the new County Donegal Heritage Plan.

Donegal County Council’s Culture Division team have recently published their 2024 Annual Review which summarises achievements in strengthening cultural engagement and fostering creativity across communities.

The Culture Division team is made up of Library, Arts, Museum, RCC, Archive, Heritage and Biodiversity services. Highlights include: A Common Humanity exhibition, developed in collaboration between the Archives and Museum services and PRONI; a visit from Booker-Prize winning author Paul Lynch in conversation with Colm Tóibín; the launch of My Open Library in Buncrana Community Library; a Culture Shocks Punk Festival in the RCC; a wonderful Culture Night programme; celebrations of Donegal Town 550 and An Grianán Theatre’s 25th anniversary; the launch of the new County Donegal Heritage Plan; events celebrating National Biodiversity Week; and a wide programme of events celebrating diversity.

Pictured holding the Culture Division Annual Review 2024 on the steps of the Regional Cultural Centre from left to right are: Rita Chapman (Senior Executive Librarian), Joseph Gallagher (Heritage Officer), Maureen Kerr (County Librarian and Divisional Manager), Donna Cavanagh (Senior Executive Librarian), Judith McCarthy (Curator, Donegal County Museum), Traolach O’Fionnain (Arts Officer), Niamh Brennan (Archivist), Karen Sheehy (Acting Senior Executive Librarian), Julie Corry (Biodiversity Officer) and Jeremy Howard (Regional Cultural Centre Manager).

Photo Credit: Naoise Nolan.