Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal to face Cavan in Ulster U20 Semi Final

Donegal will face Cavan and Tyrone will take on Derry in the semi finals of the Ulster U20 Championship.

Cavan and Tyrone both progressed to the last four on Wednesday evening and with Donegal already having played Tyrone, it meant the Breffni County will be their opposition next Wednesday evening the 23rd in Ballybofey.

Cian Keaney scored 0-8 as Cavan had 16 points to spare in their 2-26 to 1-13 win over Down.

Their goals came from Jake Whyte and captain Matthew Costello who hit 1-3.

Tyrone beat Armagh in the other tie 3-15 to 1-11 in Dungannon and they will now play Derry in the second semi final.

The Red Hands had to come from behind at the break to see off the Orchard County.

Eoin McElhom, Niall Grimes, and Conaill Sheedy bagged the goals with Ruairi McCullagh notching up 0-7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Springtown Drugs
Top Stories, News

Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

17 April 2025
UK Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court gender ruling highlights need for a respectful debate here – Mac Lochlainn

17 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-16 153308
News

DCC Culture Division launches 2024

17 April 2025
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public are unaware of dispensing fees – Tom Murray

17 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Springtown Drugs
Top Stories, News

Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

17 April 2025
UK Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court gender ruling highlights need for a respectful debate here – Mac Lochlainn

17 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-16 153308
News

DCC Culture Division launches 2024

17 April 2025
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public are unaware of dispensing fees – Tom Murray

17 April 2025
rental 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Only five properties for rent in Lifford Stranorlar MD – Cllr Nic Mheanmann

17 April 2025
Sinn Fein
Top Stories, News

Sinn Féin topping latest opinion poll

17 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube