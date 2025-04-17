Donegal to face Cavan in Ulster U20 Semi Final

Donegal will face Cavan and Tyrone will take on Derry in the semi finals of the Ulster U20 Championship.

Cavan and Tyrone both progressed to the last four on Wednesday evening and with Donegal already having played Tyrone, it meant the Breffni County will be their opposition next Wednesday evening the 23rd in Ballybofey.

Cian Keaney scored 0-8 as Cavan had 16 points to spare in their 2-26 to 1-13 win over Down.

Their goals came from Jake Whyte and captain Matthew Costello who hit 1-3.

Tyrone beat Armagh in the other tie 3-15 to 1-11 in Dungannon and they will now play Derry in the second semi final.

The Red Hands had to come from behind at the break to see off the Orchard County.

Eoin McElhom, Niall Grimes, and Conaill Sheedy bagged the goals with Ruairi McCullagh notching up 0-7.