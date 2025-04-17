Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Elm Park houses on floodplain need to be relocated urgently – Deputy Ward


A Donegal Deputy says it’s time the situation in Elm Park in Buncrana was taken seriously.

Eight houses in the estate were built on a floodplain and have defective concrete.

The homes are prone to flooding and in one serious incident in 2017, a woman nearly drowned.

Deputy Charles Ward says the houses should not have been granted planning permission in the first place.

He is again calling for these homeowners to receive their allocated defective concrete grant money, and to be allowed to rebuild their home outside of the floodplain, as in his opinion, the circumstances are exceptional:

