An Independent Appeal Committee has rejected the appeals made by Kerry FC and Finn Harps following their SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division fixture on 14 February 2025.

Kerry’s appeal was in relation to the eligibility of player Stevan Stanic-Floody and Finn Harps FC in relation to the eligibility of player Gavin Hodgins.

The Independent Appeal Committee has upheld the original decision to annul the result of the fixture, meaning the result is void and neither team will receive any points.