Gardai are urging motorists to ‘go back to basics’ ahead of a high-visibility operation this weekend.

16 people have died and 78 others have been seriously injured in the last five years on the Easter Bank Holiday weekends.

Gardai will be focusing on a range of offences, such as speeding, phone use and driving under the influence at checkpoints across the weekend.

Chief Superintendent for Roads Policing, Jane Humphries, says some drivers have got complacent in recent years: