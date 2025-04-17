Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

‘Huge disconnect’ identified between LUH ED and mental health services

Letterkenny University Hospital has been found to have a ‘huge disconnect’ between the emergency department and mental health services.

A report from the Mental Health Commission reveals that there is a ‘distinct disparity’ in how mental health patients are treated in the ED.

The report shows the need to increase the range of acute mental health services nationally to improve urgent access and quality of unscheduled mental health care.

The Commission found that Letterkenny University Hospital’s ED doesn’t have an established process for identifying mental health patients who require further care.

The lack of appropriate facilities for mental health staff in the emergency department was highlighted, specifically a lack of access to an appropriate assessment room.

The report described a “distinct disparity” in the way mental health patients are treated and pointed out a “huge disconnect” between the ED and mental health services.

Approximately 900 patients with mental health needs presented at the hospital’s ED in 2023.

Full report

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News

‘Huge disconnect’ identified between LUH ED and mental health services

17 April 2025
Jimmy Ramp
Audio, News, Top Stories

Steel ramps to be trialed at disabled parking bays without dropped kerbs

17 April 2025
Brian Tierney
News

Derry Cllr Brian Tierney reinstated as SDLP party member

16 April 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 16th

16 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News

‘Huge disconnect’ identified between LUH ED and mental health services

17 April 2025
Jimmy Ramp
Audio, News, Top Stories

Steel ramps to be trialed at disabled parking bays without dropped kerbs

17 April 2025
Brian Tierney
News

Derry Cllr Brian Tierney reinstated as SDLP party member

16 April 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 16th

16 April 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 240 – James McGinley MD of McGinley Coach Travel, 50 years on and still growing

16 April 2025
Conserving water (1)
News

People in Ramelton, Milford, and Kerrykeel encouraged to keep conserving water

16 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube