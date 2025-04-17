Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

A man’s been arrested on suspicion of drug related offences in Derry after he was stopped during a road safety operation.

It happened on the Springtown Road shortly after 9 o’clock last night.

Police say a car was detected speeding in a 30mph zone on the Springtown Road by an Operation Lifesaver patrol.

The car was pulled over and, after speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car. A search was conducted and a quantity of suspected cannabis along with drug paraphernalia was recovered.

A drug-driving detection kit* was used to conduct a preliminary drug test which showed a positive indication for cannabis, and the driver, a man aged 41, was subsequently arrested.

He was detained on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving with excess speed, possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

 

 

*Blue and white drug driving detection kit visible in centre of photograph

 

 

 

 

Springtown Drugs
Top Stories, News

Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

17 April 2025
UK Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court gender ruling highlights need for a respectful debate here – Mac Lochlainn

17 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-16 153308
News

DCC Culture Division launches 2024

17 April 2025
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public are unaware of dispensing fees – Tom Murray

17 April 2025
Advertisement

