Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

A man’s been arrested on suspicion of drug related offences in Derry after he was stopped during a road safety operation.

It happened on the Springtown Road shortly after 9 o’clock last night.

Police say a car was detected speeding in a 30mph zone on the Springtown Road by an Operation Lifesaver patrol.

The car was pulled over and, after speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car. A search was conducted and a quantity of suspected cannabis along with drug paraphernalia was recovered.

A drug-driving detection kit* was used to conduct a preliminary drug test which showed a positive indication for cannabis, and the driver, a man aged 41, was subsequently arrested.

He was detained on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving with excess speed, possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

*Blue and white drug driving detection kit visible in centre of photograph