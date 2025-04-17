Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man seriously assaulted during Derry City v Drogheda United game on Friday

Two men have been arrested following a serious assault during a football match in Derry last week.

A man was seriously assaulted during the Derry City v Drogheda United game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium just before 9:20pm.

Police say the attack took place adjacent to turnstile I/J.

The victim sustained a number of injuries including a broken arm and neck injuries.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and they’re appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any information to come forward, including taxi drivers or motorists who were travelling in the area at the time.

Two men were arrested in Derry earlier today on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody at this time.

