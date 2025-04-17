People encouraged to engage with next phase of DCSDC’s Irish Unity consultation

People are being urged to engage with the next phase of work being undertaken by Derry City and Strabane District Council to assess the appetite and benefits of Irish unity.

An analysis of responses collected in 2023 was published this week. It revealed the majority of respondents were in favour of reunification, while others expressed concern over economic stability, identity preservation, and political instability should there be a united Ireland.

It’s understood Derry City and Strabane District Council is the first local authority to carry out such an exercise on foot of a motion brought forward.

The next phase of the process involves a consultation with stakeholders.

Councillor Conor Heaney hopes Irish Unity Working Groups on Councils on both sides of the border can collaborate in moving the conversation along: