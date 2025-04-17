Possible water supply interruptions at Letterkenny’s Port Road today

Valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Port Road, Letterkenny and surrounding areas today.
The works. which are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm this afternoon.
