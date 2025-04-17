Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Sinn Féin topping latest opinion poll


Sinn Féin has regained its position as the most popular party in Ireland.

That’s according to a new Irish Times/Ipsos poll, which shows voters have little enthusiasm for the new Coalition.

This is the first opinion poll since the new Government took office, and it’s good news for Sinn Féin but mixed for the Coalition.

Sinn Féin has jumped 6 points to 26% while Fine Gael has fallen three to 16%, its lowest since 1994.

Fianna Fáil is at 22%, the Social Democrats at 7%, and Labour at 5%.

Micheal Martin is the most popular leader, followed by Simon Harris and then Mary Lou McDonald.

While perhaps most notably, 64% of voters said the Coalition was wrong to make an agreement with Independent TD Michael Lowry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Springtown Drugs
Top Stories, News

Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

17 April 2025
UK Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court gender ruling highlights need for a respectful debate here – Mac Lochlainn

17 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-16 153308
News

DCC Culture Division launches 2024

17 April 2025
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public are unaware of dispensing fees – Tom Murray

17 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Springtown Drugs
Top Stories, News

Man arrested after suspected drugs found during speed stop in Derry

17 April 2025
UK Supreme Court
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court gender ruling highlights need for a respectful debate here – Mac Lochlainn

17 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-16 153308
News

DCC Culture Division launches 2024

17 April 2025
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public are unaware of dispensing fees – Tom Murray

17 April 2025
rental 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Only five properties for rent in Lifford Stranorlar MD – Cllr Nic Mheanmann

17 April 2025
Sinn Fein
Top Stories, News

Sinn Féin topping latest opinion poll

17 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube