Sinn Féin topping latest opinion poll



Sinn Féin has regained its position as the most popular party in Ireland.

That’s according to a new Irish Times/Ipsos poll, which shows voters have little enthusiasm for the new Coalition.

This is the first opinion poll since the new Government took office, and it’s good news for Sinn Féin but mixed for the Coalition.

Sinn Féin has jumped 6 points to 26% while Fine Gael has fallen three to 16%, its lowest since 1994.

Fianna Fáil is at 22%, the Social Democrats at 7%, and Labour at 5%.

Micheal Martin is the most popular leader, followed by Simon Harris and then Mary Lou McDonald.

While perhaps most notably, 64% of voters said the Coalition was wrong to make an agreement with Independent TD Michael Lowry.