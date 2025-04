The British Supreme Court’s decision – that a ‘woman’ in law refers to biological sex – has been met with concerns from LGBTQ plus groups.

Other campaigners are welcoming the ruling.

The British Government says it brings ‘clarity’ for organisations like hospitals and sports clubs – while trans groups are expressing concern.

Here, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says there needs to be a similar debate, and he wants to see a respectful discussion that avoids the mistakes made in the UK: