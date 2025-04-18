BREAKING: Priest charged with attempted sexual communication with a child

Police in Derry have charged a priest with attempted sexual communication with a child.

The 58-year-old, who is understood to have been serving in Donegal, was arrested in Derry yesterday.

He is due before a special sitting of Derry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, sitting at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.

The Diocese of Derry yesterday confirmed that it was aware of a video circulating online concerning the priest.

Police say as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.