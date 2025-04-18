Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
BREAKING: Priest charged with attempted sexual communication with a child

Police in Derry have charged a priest with attempted sexual communication with a child.

The 58-year-old, who is understood to have been serving in Donegal, was arrested in Derry yesterday.

He is due before a special sitting of Derry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, sitting at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court.

The Diocese of Derry yesterday confirmed that it was aware of a video circulating online concerning the priest.

Police say as is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Top Stories

court (1)
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Priest charged with attempted sexual communication with a child

18 April 2025
police
News

Large quantity of vehicle parts stolen from Strabane business

18 April 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 18th

18 April 2025
mentalhealth
Audio, News

Renewed calls for mental health supports for defective block homeowners

18 April 2025
