Northwest Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force opens Rowan House in Letterkenny

The Northwest Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force has officially opened Rowan House in Letterkenny.

It is the first dedicated premises established by the Task Force in Donegal and reflects its commitment to expanding accessible, community‑based, recovery‑focused supports.

Rowan House offers a broad range of supports, including one‑to‑one counselling, group programmes, outreach services, and recovery‑focused initiatives addressing alcohol and drug use, as well as gambling, gaming, and other behavioural addictions.

The service is open and easy to access, with self‑referral available, and provides essential supports not only for individuals experiencing addiction but also for family members and loved ones seeking guidance and understanding.

The facility has been developed as a warm, inclusive space where people can engage with services at their own pace.

Programmes delivered and supported through the NWRDATF include SMART Recovery, peer‑led initiatives, relapse prevention, gambling and gaming supports, SAOR interventions, family support services, prevention and education programmes, training opportunities, and wider community outreach across the Northwest.

A key feature of Rowan House is the continued expansion of SMART Recovery, with a growing number of peer‑led groups facilitated by individuals with lived experience—demonstrating the vital role of peer support in recovery.