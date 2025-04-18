Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cronin leads Circuit of Ireland after difficult opening stage

Keith Cronin (right) and co-driver Mikie Galvin. Photo: Martin Walsh.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin in a Citroen C3 Rally 2 lead the Circuit of Ireland after today’s first stages near Dungannon in difficult wet conditions.

They had a 9.2 second advantage over Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in a Skoda Fabia RX Rally 2 while James Ford and Neil Shanks are third in another Citroen just 0.1 second off second.

Top seeds, Welsh driver Matt Edwards and Cork  co-driver David Moynihan are fourth 11.7 secs off the lead.

Declan Boyle leads the Donegal challenge in sixth, Kevin Eves is eighth, David Kelly is 10thand Michael Boyle is 11th while Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy lost a lot of time on the first stage and the sixth seeds are 15th overall.

The second stage results are not expected until after 6.30 pm.

There are nine stages tomorrow in the event which is part of the Irish National Tarmac Championship.

For the latest updates see the link below

https://www.rallyscore.net/#/results/3019/1153?Circuit-of-Ireland

Advertisement

