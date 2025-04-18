Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Derry City back to winning ways with win over ten man Galway United

Derry City bagged all three points with a much needed 3-2 win over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Daniel Mullen gave the candystripes a 16th minute lead which was cancelled out by a Patrick Hickey equaliser just before half-time.

Robbie Benson (pictured) put City ahead with a great strike two minutes into the second half and Galway then had Cian Byrne sent off for a second yellow card offence.

But in a tough battle – ten players went into the referee’s notebook – the visitors made it 3-1 on 90 minutes through Gavin Whyte.

Vincent Russell Borden pulled one back for the Tribesmen but it was too little, too late.

Premier Division results

Bohemians 1, Cork City 0

Drogheda Utd 2, Shelbourne 2

Galway Utd 2, Derry City 3

St. Patrick’s Athletic 2, Shamrock Rovers 2

Waterford 0, Sligo Rovers 4

 

 

Top Stories

court (1)
Top Stories, News

BREAKING: Priest charged with attempted sexual communication with a child

18 April 2025
police
News

Large quantity of vehicle parts stolen from Strabane business

18 April 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, April 18th

18 April 2025
mentalhealth
Audio, News

Renewed calls for mental health supports for defective block homeowners

18 April 2025
