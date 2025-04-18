Derry City back to winning ways with win over ten man Galway United

Derry City bagged all three points with a much needed 3-2 win over Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Daniel Mullen gave the candystripes a 16th minute lead which was cancelled out by a Patrick Hickey equaliser just before half-time.

Robbie Benson (pictured) put City ahead with a great strike two minutes into the second half and Galway then had Cian Byrne sent off for a second yellow card offence.

But in a tough battle – ten players went into the referee’s notebook – the visitors made it 3-1 on 90 minutes through Gavin Whyte.

Vincent Russell Borden pulled one back for the Tribesmen but it was too little, too late.

Premier Division results

Bohemians 1, Cork City 0

Drogheda Utd 2, Shelbourne 2

Galway Utd 2, Derry City 3

St. Patrick’s Athletic 2, Shamrock Rovers 2

Waterford 0, Sligo Rovers 4