Tribute paid to Eddie Fullerton on 35th anniversary of his death

Tribute has been paid to Eddie Fullerton on the 35th anniversary of his death.

The Sinn Fein Councillor was shot dead in his home in Buncrana by loyalist paramilitaries in 1991.

No one has been convicted of his murder.

Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn claims the assassination was the work of at least two agents and that he believed another was also involved, but have been ‘shielded’ from justice.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the family of Eddie Fullerton have been failed by the Irish Government and an Garda Síochána:

Meanwhile, a minute’s silence has been held at a meeting of Donegal County Council this morning in Lifford to mark the 35th anniversary of the death of Eddie Fullerton.

The motion was brought forward at today’s meeting by Councillor Jack Murray, who said the Fullerton family continues to seek justice.