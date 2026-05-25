Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Tribute paid to Eddie Fullerton on 35th anniversary of his death

Tribute has been paid to Eddie Fullerton on the 35th anniversary of his death.

The Sinn Fein Councillor was shot dead in his home in Buncrana by loyalist paramilitaries in 1991.

No one has been convicted of his murder.

Donegal Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn claims the assassination was the work of at least two agents and that he believed another was also involved, but have been ‘shielded’ from justice.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn says the family of Eddie Fullerton have been failed by the Irish Government and an Garda Síochána:

Meanwhile, a minute’s silence has been held at a meeting of Donegal County Council this morning in Lifford to mark the 35th anniversary of the death of Eddie Fullerton.

The motion was brought forward at today’s meeting by Councillor Jack Murray, who said the Fullerton family continues to seek justice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor calls for leisure centre provision to be prioritised as Buncrana Leisure Centre ranks last for refurbishment

25 May 2026
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News

Woman arrested in connection with disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin

25 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 25/05/2026

25 May 2026
Eddie Fullerton 0
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tribute paid to Eddie Fullerton on 35th anniversary of his death

25 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Councillor calls for leisure centre provision to be prioritised as Buncrana Leisure Centre ranks last for refurbishment

25 May 2026
Photo of Kyran Durnin
News

Woman arrested in connection with disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin

25 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 25/05/2026

25 May 2026
Eddie Fullerton 0
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tribute paid to Eddie Fullerton on 35th anniversary of his death

25 May 2026
Noel Cunningham cuts the ribbon at for the Northwest Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force who opened Rowan House – A New Hub for Recovery and Community Support in Donegal. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Northwest Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force opens Rowan House in Letterkenny

25 May 2026
hospital
News

57 patients on trolleys across the North West this morning

25 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube